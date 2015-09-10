Post Malone has been under serious fire on social media after footage of him saying the N-word surfaced, but he’s issuing a response the best way he knows how.
The “White Iverson” crooner just dropped a brand new video called “#Mood,” where he takes on 50 Cent‘s famous “Window Shopper” instrumental. Addressing haters on the web in a freestyle, Malone lets us know that he’s definitely not giving up his hard work in music.
Check out the brand new visuals from Post Malone above.
PHOTO CREDIT: Getty
READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY
50 Cent Takes Another Shot at ‘Empire’
50 Cent Claims His Lifestyle Is Fake
Post Malone Apologizes For Using N-Word
Twitter Is Lighting Troy Ave Up For His Terrible Album Sales Numbers
Post Malone Talks Using The N-Word In New Song ‘#Mood’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com