Post Malone Talks Using The N-Word In New Song ‘#Mood’

Post Malone has been under serious fire on social media after footage of him saying the N-word surfaced, but he’s issuing a response the best way he knows how.

The “White Iverson” crooner just dropped a brand new video called “#Mood,” where he takes on 50 Cent‘s famous “Window Shopper” instrumental. Addressing haters on the web in a freestyle, Malone lets us know that he’s definitely not giving up his hard work in music.

Check out the brand new visuals from Post Malone above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

