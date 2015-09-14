Floyd Mayweather: “Never Bet Against Me” [VIDEO]

kysdc Staff | 09.14.15
During the live press conference following Mayweather vs. Berto PPV showdown Floyd addresses the critics of his career and his controversial decision to retire from boxing at 49-0.

“I’ve been in the sport 19 years and I don’t know anybody who’s been in the sport and made upwards of $800 million” Floyd Mayweather told the press. Later adding, “Never bet against me.”

Watch the full press conference below. Note: Floyd Mayweather arrives around the 52 minute mark.

