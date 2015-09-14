Floyd Mayweather: “Never Bet Against Me” [VIDEO]

During the live press conference following Mayweather vs. Berto PPV showdown Floyd addresses the critics of his career and his controversial decision to retire from boxing at 49-0.
“I’ve been in the sport 19 years and I don’t know anybody who’s been in the sport and made upwards of $800 million” Floyd Mayweather told the press. Later adding, “Never bet against me.”
Watch the full press conference below. Note: Floyd Mayweather arrives around the 52 minute mark.
Floyd Mayweather’s Final Press Conference & Weigh-In [PHOTOS]
Floyd Mayweather and Andre Berto Final Weigh-In [RAW FOOTAGE]
Wyclef Talks ‘Clefication’ + Singing Haitian National Anthem at Mayweather vs Berto Fight! [EXCLUSIVE]
Floyd Mayweather's Final Fight, Press Conference & Weigh-In [PHOTOS]
27 photos Launch gallery
Floyd Mayweather's Final Fight, Press Conference & Weigh-In [PHOTOS]
1. Floyd MayweatherSource:Getty 1 of 27
2. Final Arena ShotSource:Getty 2 of 27
3. Final Ring ShotSource:Getty 3 of 27
4. Justin BieberSource:Getty 4 of 27
5. Floyd Mayweather and TMTSource:Getty 5 of 27
6. Floyd drops to his knees after 49th Career Win.Source:Getty 6 of 27
7. Final Post Press ConferenceSource:Getty 7 of 27
8. Floyd MayweatherSource:Getty 8 of 27
9. Floyd drops to his knees after 49th Career Win.Source:Getty 9 of 27
10. Floyd Mayweather and Andre BertoSource:Getty 10 of 27
11. Andre BertoSource:Getty 11 of 27
12. Floyd Mayweather and Andre BertoSource:Getty 12 of 27
13. Floyd MayweatherSource:Getty 13 of 27
14. Floyd Mayweather and Andre BertoSource:Getty 14 of 27
15. Floyd Mayweather and Andre BertoSource:Getty 15 of 27
16. Floyd Mayweather and Andre BertoSource:Getty 16 of 27
17. Floyd MayweatherSource:Getty 17 of 27
18. Floyd MayweatherSource:Getty 18 of 27
19. Floyd Mayweather Sr., Floyd Mayweather Jr., Andre BertoSource:Radio One 19 of 27
20. Floyd MayweatherSource:Radio One 20 of 27
21. Floyd Mayweather shoesSource:Radio One 21 of 27
22. Floyd Mayweather and Andre BertoSource:Radio One 22 of 27
23. Floyd Mayweather Sr. and Andre BertoSource:Getty 23 of 27
24. Floyd Mayweather Sr. and Andre BertoSource:Getty 24 of 27
25. Floyd Mayweather and Andre BertoSource:Getty 25 of 27
26. Floyd MayweatherSource:Getty 26 of 27
27. Floyd MayweatherSource:Radio One 27 of 27
comments – add yours