Britt has your ratchet reality review of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Ray J’s exes begin a fake friendship, plus, who is dating Soulja Boy and who is his side chick? Click on the audio player to hear about all the ratchery on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

