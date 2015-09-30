Rick Ross Steps Back To Yesteryear On New Release, ‘Buried In The Streets’

Rick Ross has refrained from taking his foot off the gas following the surprise release of his Black Dollar mixtape earlier this month.

Yesterday (September 29), Rozay let loose “Buried In The Streets,” an exemplary Boss record that showcases his luxurious side in spades. The two-and-a-half minute cut features production from Jake One and is more akin to the Rozay of yesteryear than the Rozay of Hood Billionaire.

Rick Ross’ “Buried In The Streets” can be heard below:

