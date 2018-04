Britt has your ratchet reality review of Real Housewives of Atlanta! Cynthia and Porsha get into a huge fight, Porsha gets stood up on FaceTime, and more. Click on the audio player to hear this Ratchet Reality Review on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

