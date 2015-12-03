UberChopper in a city near you? 

Via elanthemag.com

UberChopper, a helicopter service launched by app-based transport service Uber exclusively for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, proved such a hit that the company is introducing aerial tours of Dubai, starting on Thursday, December 3.

UberChopper functioned “at 100 per cent capacity” during the three race days, says Chris Free, general manager of Uber UAE. Launched in association with Alpha Tours, a 20-minute flight from Dubai’s Atlantis, The Palm to Yas Island cost Dh2,250 per person.

“Every seat that we had available was full,” says Free. “It’s just a reflection of how excited people were to do this cool and interesting thing. The great thing was that we had a nice mix of residents and tourists using it.

“It gave people an opportunity to see parts of Dubai and Abu Dhabi that they haven’t seen before.”

The company had tested the UberChopper concept in New York and Cape Town, among other cities, before introducing it to the UAE, the first country in the Middle East to get it.

