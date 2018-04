Karrine Steffans calls up The Russ Parr Morning Show to talk about writing her second book after 10 years of being out of the public eye, plus she opens up about the struggles she’s had with domestic violence and more. Click on the audio player to hear it all in this exclusive interview.

