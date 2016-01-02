WATCH: You Won’t Believe How Russell Wilson Sounds Singing Usher

Russell Wilson could have a future in music if this whole football thing doesn’t work out for him.

The Seattle Seahawks player and Super Bowl champ decided to try something a little new the other night as he got up on stage to sing Usher’s “Nice & Slow.”

The Verdict: Russell Wilson can sang! This video still makes us chuckle, though.

Sannng #RussellWilson !!!! [r.p @balleralert ] A video posted by News With A Side of Tea (@thacelebritea) on Jan 2, 2016 at 7:28am PST //platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Now that we know he can sing, we wonder when Ciara is going to get him into the studio for a duet.

