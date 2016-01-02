WATCH: You Won’t Believe How Russell Wilson Sounds Singing Usher

Russell Wilson could have a future in music if this whole football thing doesn’t work out for him.
The Seattle Seahawks player and Super Bowl champ decided to try something a little new the other night as he got up on stage to sing Usher’s “Nice & Slow.”
The Verdict: Russell Wilson can sang! This video still makes us chuckle, though.
Now that we know he can sing, we wonder when Ciara is going to get him into the studio for a duet.
