As the Sun leaves your sign and your birthday month wraps up, don’t be surprised if you don’t feel as ready to embrace the future and the journey ahead as you should be. With Mercury still in retrograde motion in your sign and Venus, planet of love still in a nostalgic part of your chart, the past is still capturing you and your heart’s attention. That won’t be the case for long.

