Quicksilva N Lil Mo Offer Some Advice to Stacey Dash [Exclusive Audio]

The Fam caught wind of Stacey Dash’s comments about the NAACP Image Awards, Black History Month and etc. not being necessary in America and… let’s just say, despite the opinions stated, somebody got their facts wrong.
Listen up top!
SEE ALSO:
- Donnie Simpson Offers Words of Advice to DJ Quicksilva N Lil Mo [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
- Diddy Welcomes #TheFam to Mornings in DC [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
Throwback Thursday! Stacey Dash Flaunts Her Hot & Tasty Goods On The Cover Of KING Magazine (PHOTOS)
6 photos Launch gallery
Throwback Thursday! Stacey Dash Flaunts Her Hot & Tasty Goods On The Cover Of KING Magazine (PHOTOS)
1. 1. Stacey Dash infamously shot the KING Magazine cover in 2008, showing off her grown woman curves and exotic beauty. || Photo Credit: KING1 of 6
2. 2. Stacey Dash infamously shot the KING Magazine cover in 2008, showing off her grown woman curves and exotic beauty. || Photo Credit: KING2 of 6
3. 3. Stacey Dash infamously shot the KING Magazine cover in 2008, showing off her grown woman curves and exotic beauty. || Photo Credit: KING3 of 6
4. 4. Stacey Dash infamously shot the KING Magazine cover in 2008, showing off her grown woman curves and exotic beauty. || Photo Credit: KING4 of 6
5. 5. Stacey Dash infamously shot the KING Magazine cover in 2008, showing off her grown woman curves and exotic beauty. || Photo Credit: KING5 of 6
6. 6. Stacey Dash infamously shot the KING Magazine cover in 2008, showing off her grown woman curves and exotic beauty. || Photo Credit: KING6 of 6
comments – add yours