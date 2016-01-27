Extra Butter: Get An Inside Look At WGN’s New Show “Outsiders”

WGN’s new show Outsiders centers around a struggle for power and control set in the rugged and mysterious hills of Appalachia. It tells the story of the Farrell clan, a family of social renegades who’ve lived in “those parts” since before anyone can remember.

In this episode of Extra Butter, we find out more about the Farrells, who are living off the grid and above the law on their mountaintop homestead; they’ll protect their world and defend their way of life using any means necessary.

I spoke with Peter Mattei and Peter Tolan, the creators of the show, as well as Gillian Alexy, Ryan Hurst, David Morse, Thomas Wright, Kyle Gallner, and Christina Jackson from the cast, to find out a little bit more about their characters, their back stories, and give you a glimpse at this season of Outsiders. Find out more here.

