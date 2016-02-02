TeamBeautiful Predicts Michael BAE Jordan Will Win Big At The 2016 NAACP Image Awards

The 47th Annual NAACP Image Awards are days away. Who do you think is going to win big?

When it comes to Entertainer Of The Year, #TeamBeautiful’s obvious favorite is Michael B. Jordan. We praise BAE for his stellar performance in Creed, but we shamelessely admit we had our eyes glued to his glistening muscles.

In the eloquent words of #TeamBeautiful’s Allison McGevna, “He’s been acting since he was a little boy but this was the year he became a man.”

Michael BAE Jordan wasn’t the only Black actor to steal our hearts. Brittany Lewis from Global Grind has a soft spot for newbie Abraham Attah for his impressive acting chops. Attah played a child soldier in Beasts of No Nation alongside Idris Elba and found incredible success this past year—especially considering that this was his first acting role.

We can’t talk about memorable performances this year without mentioning Will Smith, who earned a nomination for his portrayal of Dr. Bennet Omalu in Concussion.

Teyonah Parris deserves plenty of shine for her breakout role in Spike Lee’s Chiraq, but faces stiff competition in the “Best Actress” category against Viola Davis who topped her own performances year after year with her effortless transition from theater to TV to film.

With the #OscarsSoWhite conversation serving as the backdrop, it only underscores the importance of the Image Awards as an institution where we as Black people are able to celebrate ourselves and the roles that our favorite actors and actresses have been shining in all year long.

Check out our Image Awards predictions and favorite nominees in the above video.

The NAACP Image Awards Show is back for its 47th year on Feb. 5. Will you be watching? Tune in on TV One at 8/7 C for the red carpet and 9/8 C for the ceremony!

