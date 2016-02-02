TeamBeautiful Predicts Michael BAE Jordan Will Win Big At The 2016 NAACP Image Awards

The 47th Annual NAACP Image Awards are days away. Who do you think is going to win big?
When it comes to Entertainer Of The Year, #TeamBeautiful’s obvious favorite is Michael B. Jordan. We praise BAE for his stellar performance in Creed, but we shamelessely admit we had our eyes glued to his glistening muscles.
MUST READ: Mo’Nique Explains Why She’s Not Too Pressed About The Lack Of Diversity At The Oscars
In the eloquent words of #TeamBeautiful’s Allison McGevna, “He’s been acting since he was a little boy but this was the year he became a man.”
Michael BAE Jordan wasn’t the only Black actor to steal our hearts. Brittany Lewis from Global Grind has a soft spot for newbie Abraham Attah for his impressive acting chops. Attah played a child soldier in Beasts of No Nation alongside Idris Elba and found incredible success this past year—especially considering that this was his first acting role.
We can’t talk about memorable performances this year without mentioning Will Smith, who earned a nomination for his portrayal of Dr. Bennet Omalu in Concussion.
Teyonah Parris deserves plenty of shine for her breakout role in Spike Lee’s Chiraq, but faces stiff competition in the “Best Actress” category against Viola Davis who topped her own performances year after year with her effortless transition from theater to TV to film.
MUST READ: John Legend Will Be Honored At This Year’s NAACP Image Awards
With the #OscarsSoWhite conversation serving as the backdrop, it only underscores the importance of the Image Awards as an institution where we as Black people are able to celebrate ourselves and the roles that our favorite actors and actresses have been shining in all year long.
Check out our Image Awards predictions and favorite nominees in the above video.
The NAACP Image Awards Show is back for its 47th year on Feb. 5. Will you be watching? Tune in on TV One at 8/7 C for the red carpet and 9/8 C for the ceremony!
1. It's That Time Of Year Again!
2. Outstanding Literary Work (Youth/Teens)
3. Outstanding Literary Work (Youth/Teens)
4. Outstanding Literary Work (Youth/Teens)
5. Outstanding Literary Work (Youth/Teens)
6. Outstanding Literary Work (Youth/Teens)
7. Outstanding Literary Work (Children)
8. Outstanding Literary Work (Children)
9. Outstanding Literary Work (Children)
10. Outstanding Literary Work (Children)
11. Outstanding Literary Work (Children)
12. Outstanding Literary Work (Poetry)
13. Outstanding Literary Work (Poetry)
14. Outstanding Literary Work (Poetry)
15. Outstanding Literary Work (Poetry)
16. Outstanding Literary Work (Poetry)
17. Outstanding Literary Work (Instructional)
18. Outstanding Literary Work (Instructional)
19. Outstanding Literary Work (Instructional)
20. Outstanding Literary Work (Instructional)
21. Outstanding Literary Work (Instructional)
22. Outstanding Literary Work (Biography/ Auto-Biography)
23. Outstanding Literary Work (Biography/ Auto-Biography)
24. Outstanding Literary Work (Biography/ Auto-Biography)
25. Outstanding Literary Work (Biography/ Auto-Biography)
26. Outstanding Literary Work (Biography/ Auto-Biography)
27. Outstanding Literary Work (Debut Author)
28. Outstanding Literary Work (Debut Author)
29. Outstanding Literary Work (Debut Author)
30. Outstanding Literary Work (Debut Author)
31. Outstanding Literary Work (Debut Author)
32. Outstanding Literary Work (Non-Fiction)
33. Outstanding Literary Work (Non-Fiction)
34. Outstanding Literary Work (Non-Fiction)
35. Outstanding Literary Work (Non-Fiction)
36. Outstanding Literary Work (Non-Fiction)
37. Outstanding Literary Work (Fiction)
38. Outstanding Literary Work (Fiction)
39. Outstanding Literary Work (Fiction)
40. Outstanding Literary Work (Fiction)
41. Outstanding Literary Work (Fiction)
42. Outstanding Song (Contemporary)
43. Outstanding Song (Contemporary)
44. Outstanding Song (Contemporary)
45. Outstanding Song (Contemporary)
46. Outstanding Album
47. Outstanding Album
48. Outstanding Album
49. Outstanding Album
50. Outstanding Album
51. Outstanding Song (Traditional)
52. Outstanding Song (Traditional)
53. Outstanding Song (Traditional)
54. Outstanding Song (Traditional)
55. Outstanding Song (Traditional)
56. Outstanding Music Video
57. Outstanding Music Video
58. Outstanding Music Video
59. Outstanding Music Video
60. Outstanding Music Video
61. Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary)
62. Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary)
63. Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary)
64. Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary)
65. Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary)
66. Outstanding Jazz Album
67. Outstanding Jazz Album
68. Outstanding Jazz Album
69. Outstanding Jazz Album
70. Outstanding Jazz Album
71. Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration
72. Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration
73. Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration
74. Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration
75. Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration
76. Outstanding Female Artist
77. Outstanding Female Artist
78. Outstanding Female Artist
79. Outstanding Female Artist
80. Outstanding Female Artist
81. Outstanding Male Artist
82. 14355367838159
83. Outstanding New Artist
84. Outstanding Male Artist
85. Outstanding Male Artist
86. Outstanding Male Artist
87. Outstanding New Artist
88. Outstanding New Artist
89. Outstanding New Artist
90. Outstanding New Artist
91. Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)
92. Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)
93. Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)
94. Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)
95. Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)
96. Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)
97. Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)
98. Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)
99. Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
100. Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)
