Remember when Blac Chyna was arrested for public intoxication at the airport the other day? Well, it looks like alcohol wasn’t quite the only issue. Click on the audio player to hear about that and more celebrity news on The Russ Parr Morning Show!

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: