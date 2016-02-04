Ray J Talks, Kim, Kanye and Bedroom Activites with The Fam ITM

Ray J stopped by The Fam In The Morning to promote his new single and projects. He also gives details on his engagement with Princess Love and doesn’t hold back when asked about his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian and her alleged love triangle with her husband Kanye West and Amber Rose.
Ray J Spills the Tea on Top Stories With The Fam
Ray J Addresses The Princess Love Marriage Rumors [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
We're Going To Let The Internet Finish, But These Are The Best Amber Rose Vs Kanye Vs Wiz Memes Of All Time
