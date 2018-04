Mike Epps calls up the morning show to talk about his new show, “Uncle Buck,” premiering on ABC soon, his stand-up tour and more! Plus, he explains why he doesn’t always talk about the stuff he’s going through personally in his stand-up routines. Click on the audio player to hear about it in this exclusive interview on The Russ Parr Morning Show!

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: