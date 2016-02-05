Cancel Your Plans: Boris & Nicole Are Hosting An Epic Image Awards Viewing Party With Us

Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe are quite possibly the most gorgeous couple on the planet. And they’re definitely friends in our heads!
That’s why we can’t wait to hang out with them for the 47th Annual NAACP Image Awards. And of course, what’s a party without all of you?
So, this Friday, Feb 5, we need you Beauties to join Boris and Nicole’s watch party on @HelloBeautiful’s Periscope.
Just use the hashtag #OurIMAGE and tune into the HB Periscope on Friday at 9/8 c while the ceremony plays on TV One. Don’t forget to check out red carpet coverage as well at 8/7 c.
This will be the biggest night of the year for Black entertainment—you won’t want to miss it.
100 photos Launch gallery
1. It's That Time Of Year Again!
Source:Getty
1 of 100
2. Outstanding Literary Work (Youth/Teens)
Source:Getty
2 of 100
3. Outstanding Literary Work (Youth/Teens)
Source:Getty
3 of 100
4. Outstanding Literary Work (Youth/Teens)
Source:Getty
4 of 100
5. Outstanding Literary Work (Youth/Teens)
Source:Getty
5 of 100
6. Outstanding Literary Work (Youth/Teens)
Source:Getty
6 of 100
7. Outstanding Literary Work (Children)
Source:Getty
7 of 100
8. Outstanding Literary Work (Children)
Source:Getty
8 of 100
9. Outstanding Literary Work (Children)
Source:Getty
9 of 100
10. Outstanding Literary Work (Children)
Source:Getty
10 of 100
11. Outstanding Literary Work (Children)
Source:Getty
11 of 100
12. Outstanding Literary Work (Poetry)
Source:Getty
12 of 100
13. Outstanding Literary Work (Poetry)
Source:Getty
13 of 100
14. Outstanding Literary Work (Poetry)
Source:Getty
14 of 100
15. Outstanding Literary Work (Poetry)
Source:Getty
15 of 100
16. Outstanding Literary Work (Poetry)
Source:Getty
16 of 100
17. Outstanding Literary Work (Instructional)
Source:Getty Images
17 of 100
18. Outstanding Literary Work (Instructional)
Source:Getty
18 of 100
19. Outstanding Literary Work (Instructional)
Source:Getty
19 of 100
20. Outstanding Literary Work (Instructional)
Source:Getty
20 of 100
21. Outstanding Literary Work (Instructional)
Source:Getty
21 of 100
22. Outstanding Literary Work (Biography/ Auto-Biography)
Source:Getty
22 of 100
23. Outstanding Literary Work (Biography/ Auto-Biography)
Source:Getty
23 of 100
24. Outstanding Literary Work (Biography/ Auto-Biography)
Source:Getty
24 of 100
25. Outstanding Literary Work (Biography/ Auto-Biography)
Source:Getty
25 of 100
26. Outstanding Literary Work (Biography/ Auto-Biography)
Source:Getty
26 of 100
27. Outstanding Literary Work (Debut Author)
Source:Getty
27 of 100
28. Outstanding Literary Work (Debut Author)
Source:Getty
28 of 100
29. Outstanding Literary Work (Debut Author)
Source:Getty
29 of 100
30. Outstanding Literary Work (Debut Author)
Source:Getty
30 of 100
31. Outstanding Literary Work (Debut Author)
Source:Getty
31 of 100
32. Outstanding Literary Work (Non-Fiction)
Source:Getty
32 of 100
33. Outstanding Literary Work (Non-Fiction)
Source:Getty
33 of 100
34. Outstanding Literary Work (Non-Fiction)
Source:Getty
34 of 100
35. Outstanding Literary Work (Non-Fiction)
Source:Getty
35 of 100
36. Outstanding Literary Work (Non-Fiction)
Source:Getty
36 of 100
37. Outstanding Literary Work (Fiction)
Source:Getty
37 of 100
38. Outstanding Literary Work (Fiction)
Source:Getty
38 of 100
39. Outstanding Literary Work (Fiction)
Source:Getty
39 of 100
40. Outstanding Literary Work (Fiction)
Source:Getty
40 of 100
41. Outstanding Literary Work (Fiction)
Source:Getty
41 of 100
42. Outstanding Song (Contemporary)
Source:Getty
42 of 100
43. Outstanding Song (Contemporary)
Source:Getty
43 of 100
44. Outstanding Song (Contemporary)
Source:Getty
44 of 100
45. Outstanding Song (Contemporary)
Source:Getty
45 of 100
46. Outstanding Album
Source:Getty
46 of 100
47. Outstanding Album
Source:Getty
47 of 100
48. Outstanding Album
Source:Getty
48 of 100
49. Outstanding Album
Source:Getty
49 of 100
50. Outstanding Album
Source:Getty
50 of 100
51. Outstanding Song (Traditional)
Source:Getty
51 of 100
52. Outstanding Song (Traditional)
Source:Getty
52 of 100
53. Outstanding Song (Traditional)
Source:Getty
53 of 100
54. Outstanding Song (Traditional)
Source:Getty
54 of 100
55. Outstanding Song (Traditional)
Source:Getty Images/Gilbert Carrasquillo
55 of 100
56. Outstanding Music Video
Source:Getty
56 of 100
57. Outstanding Music Video
Source:Getty
57 of 100
58. Outstanding Music Video
Source:Getty
58 of 100
59. Outstanding Music Video
Source:Getty
59 of 100
60. Outstanding Music Video
Source:Getty
60 of 100
61. Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary)
Source:Getty
61 of 100
62. Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary)
Source:Getty
62 of 100
63. Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary)
Source:Getty
63 of 100
64. Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary)
Source:Getty
64 of 100
65. Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary)
Source:Getty
65 of 100
66. Outstanding Jazz Album
Source:Getty
66 of 100
67. Outstanding Jazz Album
Source:Getty
67 of 100
68. Outstanding Jazz Album
Source:Getty
68 of 100
69. Outstanding Jazz Album
Source:Getty
69 of 100
70. Outstanding Jazz Album
Source:Getty
70 of 100
71. Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration
Source:Getty
71 of 100
72. Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration
Source:Getty
72 of 100
73. Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration
Source:Getty
73 of 100
74. Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration
Source:Getty
74 of 100
75. Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration
Source:Getty
75 of 100
76. Outstanding Female Artist
Source:Getty
76 of 100
77. Outstanding Female Artist
Source:PJ Rickards
77 of 100
78. Outstanding Female Artist
Source:Getty
78 of 100
79. Outstanding Female Artist
Source:Getty
79 of 100
80. Outstanding Female Artist
Source:Getty
80 of 100
81. Outstanding Male Artist
Source:Getty
81 of 100
82. 14355367838159
Source:Getty
82 of 100
83. Outstanding New Artist
Source:Getty
83 of 100
84. Outstanding Male Artist
Source:Getty
84 of 100
85. Outstanding Male Artist
Source:Getty
85 of 100
86. Outstanding Male Artist
Source:Getty
86 of 100
87. Outstanding New Artist
Source:Getty
87 of 100
88. Outstanding New Artist
Source:Getty
88 of 100
89. Outstanding New Artist
Source:Getty
89 of 100
90. Outstanding New Artist
Source:Getty
90 of 100
91. Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)
Source:Getty
91 of 100
92. Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)
Source:Getty
92 of 100
93. Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)
Source:Getty
93 of 100
94. Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)
Source:Getty
94 of 100
95. Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)
Source:Getty
95 of 100
96. Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)
Source:Getty
96 of 100
97. Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)
Source:Getty
97 of 100
98. Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)
Source:Getty
98 of 100
99. Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Source:Getty
99 of 100
100. Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)
Source:Getty
100 of 100