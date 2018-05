“This Side Too” is a loose track that features Lexington, Kentucky artist Jay Elly. The single, produced by Too Much Sole, will not be featured on his upcoming Friend to the People EP, due out at the end of February.

https://twitter.com/elzworthbentley Jay Elly |

Too Much Sole | https://twitter.com/toomuchsole

