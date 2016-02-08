Entertainment
AM BUZZ: Cam Newton Exits Post-Game Interviews; Taraji's Big Screw Up & More…

Cam Newton Storms Off Stage During Post-Game Interview

Cam Newton is being criticized by fans and NFL vets alike for acting like a sore loser during his post-game interviews.

After the Panthers lost 10-24 to the Broncos, the 26-year-old quarterback reluctantly took the podium to address obligatory game questions.

And he fumbled his moment.

The NFL star was so frustrated he ended up leaving the press conference.

Not a good look, Cam.

Although it must be frustrating facing such a devastating loss and then being pummeled with question after question about that loss, he still had a leadership role to uphold. But instead he crumbled.

Bill Romanowski, former NFL player, took time out to critique the young player, and we aren’t here for the subtle racist undertones of his tweet. Like, you really called him “boy?”

Okay, so he didn’t shine in his loss. We are human. Cam still has time to grow up, and do better.

