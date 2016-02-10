[Exclusive Video] BackYard Band Performs Live on The Fam In The Morning

Sweet Thang Of The Backyard Band performs “Hello” live with QuickSilva and Lil Mo on The Fam In the Morning. Big G also comments on being the new King of Go-Go.

