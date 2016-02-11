Cosmo Columbus’ Black Culture — AGAIN

Cosmopolitan is trolling us all … AGAIN. Earlier today the women’s magazine declared “hair tattoos” or undercuts as the next big beauty trend to sweep the nation. For those not in the know, an undercut is the process of shaving the back and sides of one’s hair.
WAYMENT. Shaving intricate designs into one’s head has been a thing since like 2004, a la Cassie and Rihanna. So, here’s a quick tip Cosmo – please STOP appropriating aspects of Black culture and declaring it to be something new. We’re still reeling from your article on beauty trends that need to die.
And, as you can only imagine Black Twitter wasn’t here for it either. See their hilarious reactions below:
