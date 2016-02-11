Cosmo Columbus’ Black Culture — AGAIN

Cosmopolitan is trolling us all … AGAIN. Earlier today the women’s magazine declared “hair tattoos” or undercuts as the next big beauty trend to sweep the nation. For those not in the know, an undercut is the process of shaving the back and sides of one’s hair.

WAYMENT. Shaving intricate designs into one’s head has been a thing since like 2004, a la Cassie and Rihanna. So, here’s a quick tip Cosmo – please STOP appropriating aspects of Black culture and declaring it to be something new. We’re still reeling from your article on beauty trends that need to die.

And, as you can only imagine Black Twitter wasn’t here for it either. See their hilarious reactions below:

#CosmoHeadlines flat irons just not doing it? Try the latest from Paris, known as the " thermal styling comb! pic.twitter.com/Ph4tTYhgHW — Kayla (@KAYbeginskiss) February 11, 2016

this brand new hairstyle! "Ruffles" super trendy! Aesthetic! Your home-skillet biscuits will LOVE it #CosmoHeadlines pic.twitter.com/IzTwjOHbm1 — Captain Kirk (@ILLCapitano94) February 11, 2016

Gold encrusted teeth tatoos!! The newest hype that is sure to "bling" up your mouth! #CosmoHeadlines pic.twitter.com/W7OG67pC4O — Jay-D⚡ (@_ItsJust_JORDAN) February 11, 2016

This new bath accessory will change the way you shower forever #CosmoHeadlines pic.twitter.com/tZjOUadWus — Trap Palin (@frazierapproves) February 11, 2016

Seasoning. This year's new way to add flavor to food #CosmoHeadlines pic.twitter.com/sDy5ervb6f — Josh (@JoshSeaYouAreD) February 11, 2016

"An homage to the sprawling Midwest agricultural landscape in this new incredible hair trend" #CosmoHeadlines pic.twitter.com/WRkhuucNAo — Luke Cripwalker (@sporker_) February 11, 2016

Artisanal Cherry Granitas: The new treat to keep your summer parties on fleek! #CosmoHeadlines pic.twitter.com/UOHQO1Ee65 — Lauren Warren (@iamlaurenp) February 11, 2016

New Avant-Garde silken hat that's all the rage in Paris! #CosmoHeadlines pic.twitter.com/tFaP6vJfUq — Lemon Cake✨ (@TheSlimGoddess) February 11, 2016

How can these two items help you achieve this hot new hairstyle? Details on page 68. #CosmoHeadlines pic.twitter.com/KnGi6htNR9 — Armchair Commentary (@thearmchaircom) February 11, 2016

#CosmoHeadlines our newly discovered skin rejuvenation product works on everything! pic.twitter.com/hd5HPk2h9M — *Horn Inflection* (@PineappleHairDo) February 11, 2016

