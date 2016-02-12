[Exclusive Interview] Lil Dicky Taking Over The Rap Game

Rapper Lil Dicky stopped by The Fam In The Morning to talk about his hit, “Save That Money” with Fetty Wap and Rich Homie Quan. He also talks about making a music video in a mansion, a club and on a yacht for free and more.

