Race, Immigration Take Center Stage At Democratic Debate Ahead Of South Carolina Primaries

Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders clashed Thursday on issues of race and immigration at the most recent debate as the race heads to South Carolina, where voters of color are key to winning next week’s primary race.

Clinton appeared unfazed on the debate stage in Milwaukee after her crushing defeat in mostly White New Hampshire, and tried to push Sanders on his heels by questioning the credibility of his proposals on healthcare and taxes.

From The Guardian:

The focus on inequality in the justice system and on conditions faced by hard-working immigrant families was unambiguous as the candidates turn to contests in Nevada and South Carolina, where the next phase of their head-to-head will play out.

[…]

“I want to tackle those barriers that stand in the way of too many Americans right now,” Clinton said in her opening statement. “African Americans who face discrimination in the job market, education, housing and the criminal justice system. Hardworking immigrant families living in fear who should be brought out of the shadows so they and their children can have a better future. Guaranteeing that women’s work finally gets the equal pay that we deserve.”

Both candidates promised large-scale criminal justice reform and comprehensive immigration reform, including a pathway to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented immigrants currently living and working in the United States.

Clinton spent a fair amount of time embracing Barack Obama’s policies in an effort to outshine Sanders in South Carolina, where the president is immensely popular. Clinton holds a commanding lead over Sanders in the state.

