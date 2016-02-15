[Exclusive Interview] Rob Hill and Letoya Luckett Tell The Fam ITM Their Love Story

“Heart Healer,” Rob Hill Sr. and singer actress Letoya Luckett checked in with QuickSilva and Lil Mo to talk about their Valentines Day in DC, how they met and more.

