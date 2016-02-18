[Exclusive Interview] Comedian Red Grant Talks Smoking With Rihanna And Sharing Couches With Mike Epps

Radio One Exclusives
The Fam In The Morning | 02.17.16
Leave a comment

Red Grant stopped by The Fam In The Morning With QuickSilva and Lil Mo. He interacted with the listeners in DC, shared his struggles growing as a comedian and spit a freestyle, He also shared the real reason he thinks Rihanna missed the grammys and shared how Mike Epps and Katt Williams have helped him out over the years. Watch the funnyman turn mogul share his secrets.

More From The Fam ITM:

[Exclusive] Comedian Red Grant Reviews The Grammys with The Fam ITM

[Exclusive Video] Nas Turned A Party With The Fam into a Concert

[Listen] QuickSilva On How A Lauryn Hill Song Played A Role In His Marriage

WKYS 30 Under 30

[Full List] 93.9 WKYS 3 Top 30 Under 30 2016

30 photos Launch gallery

[Full List] 93.9 WKYS 3 Top 30 Under 30 2016

Continue reading [Exclusive Interview] Comedian Red Grant Talks Smoking With Rihanna And Sharing Couches With Mike Epps

[Full List] 93.9 WKYS 3 Top 30 Under 30 2016

Red Grant

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos