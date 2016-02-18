[Exclusive Interview] Comedian Red Grant Talks Smoking With Rihanna And Sharing Couches With Mike Epps

Red Grant stopped by The Fam In The Morning With QuickSilva and Lil Mo. He interacted with the listeners in DC, shared his struggles growing as a comedian and spit a freestyle, He also shared the real reason he thinks Rihanna missed the grammys and shared how Mike Epps and Katt Williams have helped him out over the years. Watch the funnyman turn mogul share his secrets.

More From The Fam ITM:

[Exclusive] Comedian Red Grant Reviews The Grammys with The Fam ITM

[Exclusive Video] Nas Turned A Party With The Fam into a Concert

[Listen] QuickSilva On How A Lauryn Hill Song Played A Role In His Marriage