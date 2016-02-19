[Exclusive Interview] DMV In Real Life: Mo Betta

The Fam in The Morning with QuickSilva and Lil Mo honor someone in the DC, Maryland and Virginia area that are making a positive influence every week in the Friday segment, “DMV In Real Life.” Learn about philanthropist and community activist, Mo Betta‘s story and see how you can help too.

More From The Fam ITM:

[Exclusive] Comedian Red Grant Reviews The Grammys with The Fam ITM

[Exclusive Video] Nas Turned A Party With The Fam into a Concert

[Listen] QuickSilva On How A Lauryn Hill Song Played A Role In His Marriage