[Exclusive Interview] Chrisette Michele Talks Babies, Beyoncé and Posing Nude with The Fam

Chrisette Michele stopped by The Fam In The Morning with QuickSilva and Lil Mo and held nothing back. She talked about future babies with her new fiancé, Beyoncé‘s Super Bowl halftime controversy, showing off her tattoos in the nude and even spilled some tea on a certain R&B diva.

