[Exclusive Interview] Russ Parr Tells the Fam His Inspiration Behind His New Movie “Definitely Divorcing”

Russ Parr stopped by The Fam In The Morning with Quicksilva and Lil Mo to talk about his new movie,Definitely Divorcing and how he got the crazy idea behind it all. Catch it Sat Feb. 20 on TV One.

