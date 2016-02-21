NewsOne Now Exclusive: Hillary Clinton’s Surprise Visit At The Stellar Awards — “I Am A Woman of Faith”

NewsOne Now cameras were on hand at the taping of this year’s Stellar Awards in Las Vegas where we caught up with Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton who was visiting the state for the Nevada Democratic Caucuses.

Clinton told NewsOne Now, the Stellar Awards “lifted my spirits.”

“I am so grateful because the artists and arrangers and the writers tap into something so deep, and I am a person of faith and I am a person who finds inspiration and support and meaning in many different ways, but what’s better than raising your voices to God and being able to connect that brings others along with you,” Clinton said.

During her brief remarks with NewsOne Now, Clinton mentioned the ongoing water crisis in Flint, MI saying, “It’s heartbreaking to see a community being poisoned because of the indifference, neglect of their governor.”

The former Secretary of State who recently toured the devastated city and visited a house of prayer credited the people of Flint for their resiliency which they expressed through gospel music.

Be sure to watch Monday’s edition of NewsOne Now for more of this exclusive interview with Clinton.

TV One’s NewsOne Now has moved to 7 A.M. ET, be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO:

Congressional Black Caucus PAC To Back Hillary Clinton

Morgan Freeman Lends Legendary Voice To Hillary Clinton In Presidential Campaign Ad