[Video] Tweet Talks Love, Celibacy and Taking an R&B Break

Tweet tells The Fam in the Morning with QuickSilva and Lil Mo exactly where she’s been. She also talked about her love life, her ten year “dry spell” and her new album, Charlene.

More Fam ITM:

[Audio] #TWIH: Dr. Ian Smith Says Kanye West Needs Help

[Exclusive Interview] Chrisette Michele Talks Babies, Beyoncé and Posing Nude with The Fam

[Exclusive Interview] DMV In Real Life: Mo Betta