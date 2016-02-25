Ciara, Russell Wilson And Baby Future Spend An Adorable Day Together At Dodgers Stadium

The seemingly happy trio composed of Ciara, Russell Wilson and baby Future spent the day together running bases at Dodger Stadium.

The blended family looked extremely happy in their matching Dodgers gear and Russell and baby Future were even able to bond together as they walked around the baseball field.

As of late, no one in Hollywood has seemed happier than Ciara and Russell. Despite recent drama surrounding her former fiancée, Future Hendrix, Ciara seems to be in a great place with her new boo.

According to a statement she made during the Essence Style Awards, she definitely wants more kids. Maybe she’s hinting at something she isn’t ready to tell us yet.

Regardless, the newly-formed family seem to be having the time of their lives together and we are definitely here for it.

Look at how cute they are!

SOURCE: Complex