[Exclusive Video] Yo Gotti Talks Growing Up Rich

Yo Gotti revealed on The Fam In The Morning with QuickSilva and Lil Mo how he grew up in luxury because of his mother and aunt’s successful drug hustle. His story is the meaning behind his new album, The Art Of Hustle.
