[Exclusive] Kevin Gates Clears Up Rumors and Talks About Outselling Rihanna’s Album

Kevin Gates hates interviewing, but was willing to let it all out with The Fam In the Morning. He talked about the truth behind the video of him kicking a fan and why he never apologized. He cleared up the rumor that he supports Stacey Dash’s “All Lives Matter” opinion. He also surprised us with a conversation that questions the validity of Rihanna’s album sales.
