Steve Harvey Says Chris Rock Needs To Be Really, Really Black At The Oscars This Weekend

With the Oscars just days away, Steve Harvey has some advice for his friend and fellow comedian, Chris Rock, who is hosting the show. Be bigger and blacker!

On Thursday’s episode of The Steve Harvey Show , Steve said, “he has got to host this show,” he said. “It’s absolutely wrong for (people) to ask him not to.”

And it’s not just about hosting, Steve said. It’s about bringing shameless Black excellence to America’s television sets. So he used Chris’ old routine as a springboard for his advice.

“I don’t know if you remember his old standup routine, Bigger And Blacker? Well, tonight, I want you to be bigger and Blacker. I want you to be so Black that you represent the 40 actors that ain’t comin’ that night,” Steve joked.

Watch the full clip above.

