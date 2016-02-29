[Exclusive Interview] Rick Ross and Adrien Broner Talk Music, Money and ‘Corny’ Chris Rock

The Fam In The Morning | 02.29.16
Rick Ross and champion boxer Adrien Broner stopped by The Fam in the Morning with QuickSilva and Lil Mo to talk about music money and Broner’s upcoming fight at the DC armory. Rozay also share his thoughts on the Oscar controversy and showed his dislike for comedian Chris Rock

