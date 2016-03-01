OneCrazyAssStory: How Cardi B Got A Basement Butt Job

Everyone loves a good crazy story, especially a juicy tale from your favorite celebrity or internet sensation.

Our very first episode of #OneCrazyAssStory features Love & Hip-Hop: New York star Cardi B, who agreed to tell us the terrifying details surrounding her decision to get her butt done in a dark basement in Queens, N.Y.

The 23-year-old Bronx native is undoubtedly the most charismatic personality to hit the internet in the past year, and her following is increasing tenfold. Her outlandish Instagram antics and ability to introduce comedy to the underworld of adult entertainment set her apart from the rest. Cardi B’s #OneCrazyAssStory is uncensored, unrefined, and pure internet gold.

Watch the terrifyingly hilarious story up top.