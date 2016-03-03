[Exclusive Video] Fat Trel Squashes Street Beef With Shy Glizzy And Tells 50 Cent to Pay Up

DMV’s own Fat Trel broke on The Fam in The Mornign with QuickSilva and Lil Mo that the years-long street beef with fellow DMV rapper Shy Glizzy has ended. He spoke on the state of his fellow MMG rapper Meek Mill, dissed a local R&B singer and delivered a message about how 50 Cent needs to pay up when it comes to MMG. Trel also gives an update on the status of his album.
