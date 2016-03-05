Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Say They’re ‘Uncomfortable’ With Kanye And Taylor’s Ongoing Beef

It looks like the beef between Taylor Swift and Kanye West isn’t simmering down anytime soon, according to Chrissy Teigen.

The model and mother-to-be recently stopped by Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live and shared her thoughts on the ongoing feud between the two megastars. When asked about the situation, the Cravings author told the hosts her and hubby John Legend feel “uncomfortable” about the situation. “It’s tough when you’re put in the middle like that. It’s tough,” Chrissy said. “I didn’t get to see it live, but I don’t know. It’s so awkward. It’s an uncomfortable moment. It’s weird. John and I were very uncomfortable by it.”

The expecting mother then went on to say that this is far from over. How much further could this escalate? Watch Chrissy talk about the situation above and stay tuned.

