[Exclusive Video]: Watch Katt Williams Surprise Beanie Sigel With New Car

Watch Katt Williams meet Beanie Sigel for the first time and gift him with a brand new Lamborghini for his birthday. Lil Mo was standing by to capture the moment on video.

Despite rumors Katt Williams’ gift was genuine and given because Katt feels Beans is the true king of Philly and deserved a great birthday. Katt Williams also gifted Lil Mo a new Escalade truck to her and her family of eight children.

