[Exclusive Video]: Watch Katt Williams Surprise Beanie Sigel With New Car

Watch Katt Williams meet Beanie Sigel for the first time and gift him with a brand new Lamborghini for his birthday. Lil Mo was standing by to capture the moment on video.
Despite rumors Katt Williams’ gift was genuine and given because Katt feels Beans is the true king of Philly and deserved a great birthday. Katt Williams also gifted Lil Mo a new Escalade truck to her and her family of eight children.
38 photos Launch gallery
Why We Wanna Slide In Angela Simmons’ DM’s
1. Paying homage to boxing.. The one sport I truly enjoy learning … Boxing has become a part of my day to day life 👊🏽 it keeps me going!! @krishphotos and I decided to shoot together to create some photos that show the feminine side of being hard !! 👊🏽Hairstylist : @qlovebug Mua: @reneemadeulook Photographer : @krishphotos styling : @marcustheeditorSource:Instagram 1 of 38
2. Love my hair @dhairboutique #theseacollection #dhairboutiqueSource:Instagram 2 of 38
3. When friends become business partners !!! So happy to have @sanyarichiross by my side !!! @foofiandbella site will be live tonight at 7 pm !!!!Source:Instagram 3 of 38
4. 🤗Source:Instagram 4 of 38
5. Stuck indoors like 🤓 #WritersBlock lol 📝Source:Instagram 5 of 38
6.Source:Instagram 6 of 38
7. Mean Mugging 👊🏽 @supremeteamboxing @itscoachnelson !!Source:Instagram 7 of 38
8. Press day #2 @wetv #GuHH Hairstylist: @qlovebug Hair: @dhairboutique #theseacollection #dhairboutique Mua: @reneemadeulookStyling : @kachmeifyoucanSource:Instagram 8 of 38
9. J U N G L E 🗽@okikimarinholuxury – topStylist : @kachmeifyoucan Hairstylist : @qlovebug Mua: @reneemadeulookSource:Instagram 9 of 38
10. Thinking of a master plan … Planning for @foofiandbella launch party @technogym !! @sanyarichiross !!! Looking forward to our holiday party.❤️Source:Instagram 10 of 38
11. Curly life !!! Perfect for this humid Miami weather !!! Straight to curly real quick lol @dhairboutique #dhairboutique #theseacollection 😘😁😍Source:Instagram 11 of 38
12. Last night out #artbasel #HatsNDresses #TomBoySwag #miaminights🌴Source:Instagram 12 of 38
13. #artbasel #ScopeSource:Instagram 13 of 38
14. To go to the beach in the rain or not ? Hmmmm #artbasel #miamidaysSource:Instagram 14 of 38
15. This Miami sun is nonexistent … Lol … I’m going home shades lighter 😂 #SelfieLightSource:Instagram 15 of 38
16. Miami weather got me like 😫🤔😑 lol this calls for a braid #RainyBasel #miaminights🌴Source:Instagram 16 of 38
17. LayersHairstylist : @qlovebug Mua : @reneemadeulook Boots : @lustforlifeusaSource:Instagram 17 of 38
18. Putting up my tree Tis the season 😁🌲#ChristmasIsSoCloseSource:Instagram 18 of 38
19. 🌤✨❤️✨🌤Source:Instagram 19 of 38
20. Selfie invasion 💁🏽 lolSource:Instagram 20 of 38
21. City Life !! Headed to spend time with my family so excited !! Finally got my nike X Sacai gear @sacaiofficial @nike 😍😍 #ComfyThanksGivingSource:Instagram 21 of 38
22. Late night selfie fun 💕Source:Instagram 22 of 38
23. C O L D D A Y Z 💨🗽📷: @dewaynerogersSource:Instagram 23 of 38
24. When you get home at night .. And you decide to have a mini photo shoot of your own … #IShouldBeSleep #EarlyMorningFlight 🙃😊☺️Source:Instagram 24 of 38
25. Set life like …. 💕Mua: @melissahibbert Hairstylist: @maishaoliverSource:Instagram 25 of 38
26. BTS from today @shopangelaiam #TheRelaunch !!! Loving my dress!!! #ShopAngelaIamGlam squad :Hairstylist : @qlovebug Mua: @reneemadeulookSource:Instagram 26 of 38
27. After church got me feeling like ☺️ Dress : @shopmuehlederSource:Instagram 27 of 38
28. B L A S E B L A S E ✔️🗽 #ThisNycWeatherGotMeAllConfused Hair : @dhairboutique #seacollection #dhairboutiqueSource:Instagram 28 of 38
29. Tonight #KCA hairstylist : @qlovebug Mua: @reneemadeulookDress : @olcaygulsenpr💎: @rafaelloandcoSource:Instagram 29 of 38
30. 🗽 state of mind! On the move! Hair moments: @dhairboutique #dhairboutiqueSource:Instagram 30 of 38
31. 🌤🌴Source:Instagram 31 of 38
32. Positive vibes today! Off to do what I do !!! 🗽 in my city 😘Hairstylist : @qlovebug Mua: @reneemadeulookSource:Instagram 32 of 38
33. Out the door ☺Hairstylist: @fullcirclehairloungeMua: @ashleybiasSource:Instagram 33 of 38
34. Thug Life ☺️💖💙☑️🏈 @therealkamie @emilyymaeSource:Instagram 34 of 38
35. Posted .. Post workout 👊🏼Source:Instagram 35 of 38
36. Ready .. Set … GO.. Picture after today’s work out. Got to workout side by side with @thebestdamntrainer for a change … Pretty cool.. 2 workouts in one👊🏼 #FitnessLife #ConcreteJungle #JustDoItSource:Instagram 36 of 38
37. Nyc streets 😁❤️🗽 finally rocking my hair collection sea! @dhairboutique #DHairBoutique I love it !! So soft !Source:Instagram 37 of 38
38. Love my new collection with @dhairboutique !! #Dhairboutique#SEACollection #ShopNowSource:Instagram 38 of 38
