John Conyers III On Voting: “I Cast My Vote I Was Hype As S***” [VIDEO]

Son of U.S. Rep. John Conyers Jr., D-Mich., the longest-serving active member of Congress and the longest-serving African-American congressman in U.S. history, John Conyers III took to SnapChat with a series of videos expressing the importance of voting on Tuesday, Michigan’s Primary election.

Watch above as Conyers III talks about his personal experience with the political process as well as his father’s alongside Martin Luther King Jr. and his grand father John Conyers Sr., who was a retired union official serving as an international representative for the United Automobile Workers. He hints at upcoming announcements as well as referenced a call to his campaign manager.

Possible political career developing? Stay tuned.

Bernie Sanders Reveals The Most Misunderstood Aspect He Faces As A Presidential Candidate [Interview]

Secretary Hillary Clinton on What Gives Her the Drive to Want To Be President [Exclusive Interview]