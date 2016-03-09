Metro Boomin’ Collabs With Notorious B.I.G. On “Ready To Boom”

What do you get when you connect one of hip-hop’s foremost producers and one of the best lyricists of all time? Metro Boomin’ sets out to answer that question with his newest project “Ready To Boom,” a collection of modern beats matched with Notorious B.I.G.’s classic lyrics and flow. The tape is likely in honor of the slain rapper who was murdered nineteen years ago today.

Mick Boogie and Chi Duly brings fans this tape, with lyrics from“Juicy” over “Father Stretch My Hands Part 1,” and a chopped, screwed, auto-tuned version of “Somebody’s Gotta Die” over “Digital Dash.” Mick told Highsnobiety, “we thought it would be cool to remix Biggie with a very contemporary vibe and kind of trap him out a little bit.” He “wanted to introduce him to a new audience so they can appreciate his genius, too.”

The tape is available as a stream, giving listeners to option to listen before downloading.

SOURCE: Miss Info | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

