Terrence J talks about starting his acting career, and why he decided to produce his own film. Plus, he talks about getting Diddy’s blessing before shooting a love scene with Cassie in his new movie, “The Perfect Match.” Click on the audio player to hear more on The Russ Parr Morning Show!

