[Exclusive Interview] Why 2 Chainz Chose To Work with Lil Wayne On Joint album, COLLEGROVE

Rapper 2 Chainz told The Fam in The Morning with QuickSilva and Lil Mo all about his new album with Lil Wayne, Collegrove. He gave details on working together, his own single going Gold and if his future music plans might include Lil Mo. Collegrove is available now.

