LIVE UPDATES: TV One, CNN Ohio Democratic Presidential Town Hall

On Sunday night, TV One’s Roland Martin and CNN’s Jake Tapper host a Democratic presidential town hall ahead of Tuesday’s pivotal primary races in Florida, Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, and Ohio.

Check here for live updates:

Updated: 8:12 PM EST

“That has got to end,” Sanders said when a Black woman, who recently lost her brother to police violence, asked him what he would do to to create a zero policy against police violence.

“Police officers who break the law must be held accountable,” he added, saying the Department of Justice will investigate every death of civilians who die in police custody.

Further, he said that the nation needs a model police department where lethal force would be the last response, not the first first response. He also argued that police departments should reflect the communities they serve.

UPDATED: 8:00 PM EST

When CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders about violence at Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump’s rallies, he said, “Donald Trump is a pathological liar.”

Following the Town Hall on Monday, March 14, “News One Now” will continue putting the news into perspective from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. ET in a special two-hour edition broadcasting from the student union facility at The Ohio State University.

