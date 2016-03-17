50 Cent Takes The Fam Car Shopping

The Fam In The Morning | 03.17.16
Paparazzi caught rapper 50 Cent out in Hollywood car shopping at the dealership while rocking The Fam in the Morning hat. The Fam is every where. Tune in daily 6am-10am with QuickSilva and Lil Mo.

