[Exclusive Video] DMV In Real Life: Cordelia Cranshaw

This week’s honoree is From Alexandria, Virginia. Cranshaw started ARK (Acts of random Kindness) non-profit organization as well as the iCAN after school mentoring program for young men in Northeast DC. Her challenging upbringing with an incarcerated mother and alcoholic father inspired her to build up male figures in the home starting at a young age. iCAN encourages and empowered young males of color. join the movement at @ark_DC. You can nominate yourself or anyone doing positive things for the DMV community by sending submissions to TheFamITM@gmail.com

