Tevin Campbell chats with The Russ Parr Morning Show about what other artistic ventures have taken him away from his making music, and what made him want to do his single “Safer On The Ground,” and what fans can expect with his forthcoming album! Click on the audio player to hear about all that and more in this exclusive interview.

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: