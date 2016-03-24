EXCLUSIVE: Alfredas Talks to Ice Cube & Lamorne Morris About ‘Barbershop’, a New ‘Friday’ Installment & More!

Just when we thought we’d never see another Barbershop movie, Ice Cube pulled together members of the original cast and some new flavor including the likes of Lamorne Morris and Nicki Minaj to create Barbershop: The Next Cut.

Russ Parr Morning Show co-host Alfredas sat down with Cube and Lamorne to talk about the latest installment of the film which hits theaters on April 15, 2016. But in true “Hot Off The Wire” fashion, she also got the scoop on a possible Friday installment and their take on the presidential candidates…you aren’t going to believe what Cube has to say!

Watch the entire interview above.

