Rihanna Shows Detroit Fan MAJOR Love Last Night! [VIDEO]

Rihanna’s ANTi World Tour hit The Palace of Auburn Hills Thursday night. Detroit Navy who sat stood close to the stage were in for a real treat when Rihanna stopped her set to sign autographs.

One lucky fan, Torrence, not only received an autograph but was later videoed backstage where Rih Rih planted a kiss on the cheek. Torrence and Rihanna also FaceTimed another fan from Torrence’s phone, @goddessfierce, who didn’t have time to go backstage because she had to pick up her baby.

@badgalriri and @goddessfierce video via @rihannagang_ A post shared by Torrence (@simplytorrence) on Mar 25, 2016 at 12:08am PDT

Also very notable moment from the evening, Rihanna’s best friend Melissa Forde used our HOT 107.5 ANTi World Tour SnapChat filter created by @ACThePlug on a video snap of Rihanna’s assistant Jen Rosales singing to “Love on the Brain” that she later posted to her Instagram.

