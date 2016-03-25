Extra Butter: “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2” Stars Reveal Their Most Embarrassing Family Moments

With all the talk – good and bad – about Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, you might have forgotten about the other movies coming out today. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 hits theaters 14 years after the first film, and the whole gang is back together to do it again.

This time, the family has to rally together to make another surprising wedding happen, while high school-age daughter Paris really needs a break from her overbearing relatives constantly embarrassing her.

I sat down with original couple Nia Vardalos and John Corbett, and asked them about the most embarrassing thing their family has ever done to them. They shared two hilarious stories, check it out above.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 is in theaters now.

