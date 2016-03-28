[VIDEO] Barbershop Red Carpet: Ice Cube, Cedric The Entertainer, Regina Hall

Britt Waters from The Fam in The Morning gets the scoop from the stars of the new movie, Barbershop: The Next Cut. Ice Cube talks working with Nicki Minaj plus find out if Cedric still goes to the barbershop and if Regina Hall sheds any clothes in this movie.

